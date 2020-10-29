TigerSportsReport caught up with Jason Stamm of BearcatReport.com to discuss Saturday’s game against Cincinnati.

TSR : With COVID-19, it’s been a strange year in some aspect for almost every team. The Tigers were really hit hard having their top two offensive players Kenneth Gainwell and Damonte Coxie opt out, to going twenty eight days in between games to start the season due to a team COVID outbreak. The Bearcats had their game against Tulsa postponed and rescheduled for the end of the season. How else has the pandemic affected Luke Fickell’s team? How many fans if any are allowed at Nippert Stadium for games?

JS : Well, UC did have an outbreak a couple of weeks ago that resulted in the postponement of the Tulsa game. The Bearcats haven't released numbers as to exactly how many or who tested positive, but everything I've gathered, it wasn't a significant number. The bye week before the Tulsa game probably helped in some regard. As far as home games, UC has not allowed any fans this season. The only people in the stands are immediate family and friends of players and coaches. Memphis will be allowed to do the same. That amounts to about 750 'fans' or so each game. And this week, the university announced it would continue that protocol for the remaining three home games, in accordance with local government regulations. So, you will see some people, but not many.

Memphis vs Cincinnati (© Aaron Doster/USATSI)

TSR : The Bearcats are now ranked 7th in the AP poll as well as the coaches poll. It’s starting to look as if the four team CFP could be a real possibility for Cincinnati if things break right. Can this team run the table, and has that become a talking point among Cincinnati fans and media?

JS : It's the first time since 2009 that Cincinnati has been ranked this high, so yes, it's definitely a talking point. This is the most talented, well-rounded team the Bearcats have had in Luke Fickell's four years. He's recruited well over the past couple of classes, and you're seeing the results from that. There's more depth than in the past couple of seasons and Desmond Ridder looks more confident as well. I think they absolutely can run the table, but the toughest part of the schedule is still to come. It's incredibly tough that UC has three road games to end the season (UCF, Temple and Tulsa). None of those are gimme games.

TSR : In a unique situation the Tigers and Bearcats met in back to back weeks at the Liberty Bowl to end the 2019 season, once in the finale and once in the AAC championship game. The Tigers won both games and went on to play in the Cotton Bowl. I would think that the returning players haven’t forgotten those games. Do you think the revenge factor will play into Saturday’s game at all?

JS : Oh, it has to. Those were two very tough losses for the Bearcats. Until those losses, Cincinnati is the one who had the shot at a New Year's Six Bowl. After that, the Bearcats had to settle for the Birmingham Bowl, where they blew out Boston College. The players aren't really talking about it, but they have to be thinking about it.

TSR : JR QB Desmond Ridder only missed one game, but was hampered by injuries for the bulk of the season in 2019. His numbers slipped a bit from his 2018 AAC rookie of the year campaign. He’ll be looking to bounce back this year. Mike Denbrock’s offense doesn’t necessarily call for him to stand back in the pocket and beat you with his arm due to their strong running game. He adds to that, as he likes to get outside the pocket and make plays with his legs. Does he have the ability to step up and make the throws and beat you with his arm if he has to?

JS : Oh, absolutely. I don't think the receivers are quite as strong of a group as in recent years, but the tight ends are arguably the best they've been as a unit. Bruno Labelle will start, but Josh Whyle is only a sophomore and could be an NFL level guy in another year or two. And Leonard Taylor will also see a lot of time on the field. Ridder just looks more comfortable than in recent years and more consistent. He's made smarter decisions so far and that's been the biggest difference.

TSR : The Bearcats came into the year having to replace a major cog of their offense in RB Michael Warren II who entered the NFL draft after last season. Enter SR Gerrid Doaks who accounted for 526yds and 5 TDs behind Warren last season. He’ll take over bell cow duties and can be a load to get to the ground when he gets downhill at 6’0” 230lbs. In four games he’s already amassed 250yds and 6 TDs. Is he a guy that we could see playing on Sundays in the future?

JS : I'm not sure if Doaks is an NFL guy at this point, though he's very talented. I can see him playing in the XFL when that gets back going or maybe he could get into camp with an NFL team, where circumstances could always give him a shot. But right now, I don't see him as a sure thing.

TSR : The Bearcats are extremely talented on both sides of the football but their strength in my opinion is Marcus Freeman’s defense. They’re currently only giving up 12.5pts per game. Unlike many of their AAC counterparts they play an extremely physical style of defense. Discuss their mentality on that side of the ball.

JS : The guy that makes the defense go is Jarell White at linebacker. He's the key. He makes more textbook, wrap-up tackles than anyone I've seen this season. If you're a coach, that's what you teach. But the best overall group is the secondary. UC plays a lot of nickel, so you'll see five DBs on the field a lot. Ahmad Gardner might be the best of the group and he's only a sophomore. But three of the other starters in the group are all seniors, so this is a very disciplined, experienced group.

TSR : Looking at the two deep on defense for Cincinnati it’s not hard to understand why they’re one of the best units in the nation. It’s an extremely upperclassman laden group with a lot of starting experience. Discuss some of the standouts, as their are many on this defensive unit.

JS : As far as the seniors, go back to the secondary. James Wiggins, Darrick Forrest and Coby Bryant are all very experienced. But again, White, a senior is the guy you'll really be hearing a lot of. He has a team-high 44 tackles. The next highest is linebacker Darrian Beavers with 20. That's a massive difference.

TSR : If you could pinpoint one weakness for this Cincinnati team, what would it be?

JS : I'd say the biggest thing is the penalties. They were a killer at SMU. It's amazing to be penalized 12 times for 126 yards and still win, on the road, 42-13. The Bearcats were just that much better overall, but they have to clean that up. A lot of mistakes, if that continues, they will come back to bite them at some point.

TSR : Head coach Luke Fickell is now (30-13) overall at the helm of the program. Entering into his fourth season, what are the thoughts on him amongst the fan base and people who cover and support the team?

JS : Oh, Cincinnati fans love Fickell. On the field, on the recruiting trail, he's delivered. And I really don't see him leaving, except for maybe Ohio State, Notre Dame, schools like that. He's a devout Catholic, has six kids, and his oldest who has committed to play for the Bearcats in the 2021 class. Not sure why he'd wanna leave, on top of getting to coach his son.

TSR : How do you see Saturday’s game playing out?