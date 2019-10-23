



Tiger Nation will get their first look at the top recruiting class in the country tomorrow night, as Memphis will host Div II Christian Brothers 7pm at FedExForum. There are a lot of questions to be answered going into this season. With the wealth of talent at Penny and this coaching staff’s disposal, it will be interesting to see just how they’re deployed. Will they really start five freshman? Will James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa live up to their NBA lottery pick potential? Who emerges as a leader for this team on and off the floor? These questions won’t be fully answered tomorrow night obviously, and will play out over the course of the season, but the first splotches of paint will be splashed on this years canvas.

The CBU Buccaneers were synonymous with the Princeton offense under legendary head coach Mike Nienaber who left the program to take the Delta State job earlier in the summer. New head coach John Reilly comes over highly decorated in his own right from Gannon State. “I know nothing about the Princeton offense, I’m a blue collar defensive first guy and that’s the way I coach the game” Reilly told me earlier this week. So expect to see a different style from the Buccaneers this time around. Their highest returning leading scorer is 6’3” sophomore guard Nick Deifel who averaged 8.6pts 4.7rbs and 2.1asts last season. Coach Reilly said redshirt senior PG Brad Miller has probably been the most impressive in camp showing tremendous work ethic and picking up the system quickly. It’s a bit of a transition year for the Bucs as they were picked to finish an uncharacteristic 10th in the 13 team GSC preseason poll.

For the Tigers this game is more about them than anything the Buccaneers will do. It gives Penny and staff an opportunity to see which lineups and combinations work best, and allows the guys a chance to build some on court chemistry in a real game setting. Despite playing four exhibitions in the Bahamas back in August, they did so without what could be their two best players in Wiseman and Achiuwa. I’m sure the guys are excited to finally lace them up against someone other than themselves. The Tigers will host their final exhibition tune up Monday night 7pm against another in town foe Lemoyne-Owen before officially kicking off the campaign against South Carolina St. Tue Nov 5th. Memphis defeated CBU 95-68 in last years exhibition opener.