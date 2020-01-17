Former Ole Miss assistant's Coach MacIntyre and Coach Clark are now part of Ryan Silverfield's first staff at Memphis.

2021 3-star wide receiver MJ Daniels from Lucedale (MS) committed to Ole Miss back in November. Since then, the staff's at Ole Miss and Memphis have changed.

"I’m very excited about it and I feel like Memphis is a great school for athletes like me and that it may be a great fit for me," Daniels told TigerSportsReport.

It didn't take long for Clark and Memphis to offer Daniels.

Daniels is listed as a wide receiver but he's a do it all athlete for George County High. He's played quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback.

He's projected to play receiver in college but Daniels is willing to play anywhere his team needs hm.

Coach Charles Clark is his main recruiter and the two have built a strong bond.

"He’s a great guy on and off the field. He cares about his players and what’s the best for them. He’s a guy I’m looking forward to play under in the future."

Does that mean he's de-committed from Ole Miss and committed to Memphis?