2nd half, refs doom Memphis
Memphis needed to start the game fast and that's just what they did. In just a little over 3 minutes the Tigers held a 14-0 lead after a 62 yard touchdown and a 12 yard run by Darrell Henderson.
4 minutes later, Patrick Taylor broke off a 70 yard run and Memphis held a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Memphis dominated the first half. They had a 38-21 lead, Darrell Henderson had 85 yards on 4 carries with 2 touchdown, and Patrick Taylor had 84 yards on 6 carries with 1 touchdown.
It seemed like everything was going the Tigers way but there were some signs that the way the game started would not be the way it would end.
The refs didn't cost Memphis the game but they sure did help Central Florida win it. Remember the chop block that somehow wasn't a chop block? What about the the other flags that were picked up in favor of the Knights?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/WXsQBqN4IR— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 1, 2018
Or the obvious pass interference that was overlooked? Memphis was flagged 10 times to UCF's 5. Memphis didn't have any flags picked up, the refs helped UCF by picking up 3 for the Knights.
Again, the refs didn't cost Memphis the game. The Tigers play in second half did.
Memphis had 336 rushing yards in the first half. They only managed 65 in the second half. Memphis had 38 points in the first half, only 3 in the second.
The Memphis Offense did what they wanted in the first half. They couldn't do anything in the second. The Defense gave up a whopping 698 yards.
The blame for this loss is on Memphis. They simply let this one slip away.
Memphis will now wait to see which bowl game they'll end up at.
Championship Records Set/Tied
Rushing Attempts- 24 Greg McRae, UCF
Rushing Yards- 210 Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Longest Rush- 82 yards Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Rushing Yards Per Attempt- 13.1 Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Rushing Touchdowns - 4 Darriel Mack, Jr., UCF
Scoring- 24 Darriel Mack, Jr., UCF
Touchdown Scored- 4 Darriel Mack, Jr., UCF
Field Goals Made- 2 Riley Patterson, Memphis
Field Goals Attempted- 3 Riley Patterson, Memphis
Tackles- 14 Curtis Akins, Memphis
Tackles for Loss- 3.0 Trysten Hill, UCF
Interceptions- 1 Richie Grant, UCF
PAT Kicks Made- 8 Matthew Wright, UCF
PAT Kicks Attempts- 8 Matthew Wright, UCF
Punt Yards- 232 Adam Williams, Memphis
Kickoff Returns- 7 Tony Pollard, Memphis
Kickoff Return Yards- 152 Tony Pollard, Memphis