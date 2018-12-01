Memphis needed to start the game fast and that's just what they did. In just a little over 3 minutes the Tigers held a 14-0 lead after a 62 yard touchdown and a 12 yard run by Darrell Henderson.

4 minutes later, Patrick Taylor broke off a 70 yard run and Memphis held a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Memphis dominated the first half. They had a 38-21 lead, Darrell Henderson had 85 yards on 4 carries with 2 touchdown, and Patrick Taylor had 84 yards on 6 carries with 1 touchdown.



It seemed like everything was going the Tigers way but there were some signs that the way the game started would not be the way it would end.



The refs didn't cost Memphis the game but they sure did help Central Florida win it. Remember the chop block that somehow wasn't a chop block? What about the the other flags that were picked up in favor of the Knights?





