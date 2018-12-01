Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-01 23:31:34 -0600') }} football Edit

2nd half, refs doom Memphis

Rpaqoa7kufnlwusmcuxe
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

Memphis needed to start the game fast and that's just what they did. In just a little over 3 minutes the Tigers held a 14-0 lead after a 62 yard touchdown and a 12 yard run by Darrell Henderson.

4 minutes later, Patrick Taylor broke off a 70 yard run and Memphis held a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Memphis dominated the first half. They had a 38-21 lead, Darrell Henderson had 85 yards on 4 carries with 2 touchdown, and Patrick Taylor had 84 yards on 6 carries with 1 touchdown.

It seemed like everything was going the Tigers way but there were some signs that the way the game started would not be the way it would end.

The refs didn't cost Memphis the game but they sure did help Central Florida win it. Remember the chop block that somehow wasn't a chop block? What about the the other flags that were picked up in favor of the Knights?


Or the obvious pass interference that was overlooked? Memphis was flagged 10 times to UCF's 5. Memphis didn't have any flags picked up, the refs helped UCF by picking up 3 for the Knights.

Again, the refs didn't cost Memphis the game. The Tigers play in second half did.

Memphis had 336 rushing yards in the first half. They only managed 65 in the second half. Memphis had 38 points in the first half, only 3 in the second.

The Memphis Offense did what they wanted in the first half. They couldn't do anything in the second. The Defense gave up a whopping 698 yards.

The blame for this loss is on Memphis. They simply let this one slip away.

Memphis will now wait to see which bowl game they'll end up at.

Championship Records Set/Tied


Rushing Attempts- 24 Greg McRae, UCF

Rushing Yards- 210 Darrell Henderson, Memphis

Longest Rush- 82 yards Darrell Henderson, Memphis

Rushing Yards Per Attempt- 13.1 Darrell Henderson, Memphis

Rushing Touchdowns - 4 Darriel Mack, Jr., UCF

Scoring- 24 Darriel Mack, Jr., UCF

Touchdown Scored- 4 Darriel Mack, Jr., UCF

Field Goals Made- 2 Riley Patterson, Memphis

Field Goals Attempted- 3 Riley Patterson, Memphis

Tackles- 14 Curtis Akins, Memphis

Tackles for Loss- 3.0 Trysten Hill, UCF

Interceptions- 1 Richie Grant, UCF

PAT Kicks Made- 8 Matthew Wright, UCF

PAT Kicks Attempts- 8 Matthew Wright, UCF

Punt Yards- 232 Adam Williams, Memphis

Kickoff Returns- 7 Tony Pollard, Memphis

Kickoff Return Yards- 152 Tony Pollard, Memphis

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}