Just minutes after the Tigers beat South Alabama 52-35, 3-star Linebacker Cole Mashburn committed to Memphis via social media.

100% committed to the University of Memphis!! Can’t wait to be a tiger and play with my brother again! Go Tigers! #StripeUp ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/MzvaaJcUJg

Mashburn, 6-foot-3 230 lbs., is excited to join his brother Cade at Memphis. Cade was part of the 2017 recruiting class.



Cole Mashburn was 100% FutureCast and FanCast to Memphis.



Mashburn becomes the 16th commitment in the 2019 recruiting class.

