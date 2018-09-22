Ticker
3-Star Cole Mashburn commits to Memphis

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

Just minutes after the Tigers beat South Alabama 52-35, 3-star Linebacker Cole Mashburn committed to Memphis via social media.

Mashburn, 6-foot-3 230 lbs., is excited to join his brother Cade at Memphis. Cade was part of the 2017 recruiting class.

Cole Mashburn was 100% FutureCast and FanCast to Memphis.

Mashburn becomes the 16th commitment in the 2019 recruiting class.

