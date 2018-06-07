3-Star QB Sheldon Layman commits to Memphis
Just two days after the Tigers picked up a commitment from Arkansas Tight End Drew Martin, Memphis got their quarterback of the 2019 class.
3-star quarterback Sheldon Layman announced his commitment to the Tigers on TSRLive.
The 6-foot-0 gunslinger chose Memphis over Arkansas State.
What was it about Memphis?
"Has to be the head coach. Coach Norvell is a family man. I felt like home at Memphis."
Coach Norvell's offense was a big part of his decision as well.
"I want to be a part of a top 5 offense in the country."
Coach Dillingham was his primary recruiter and they build a strong relationship early on. What Layman appreciated was how honest Coach Dillingham was with him.
