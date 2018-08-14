The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment #13 when 3-star running back Jarod Conner made his commitment known via twitter

Announcing I’m committing to The University of Memphis @Coach_Hall7 @Coach_Norvell @tv2p #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/0wVPElAdN6

Conner, 5-foot-11 210 lbs., told TigerSportsReport earlier in the summer that Memphis was high on his list and that Memphis was a good program.

His main recruiter is Tight End coach Will Hall.

Conner chose Memphis over Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Tulane.

