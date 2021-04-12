4-star quarterback Tevin Carter tweeted out his top 2 and Memphis made the cut along with Texas A&M.

Carter, 6-foot-3 195 lbs., from Kirby High has everything you want quarterback. He can make all the throws and he can burn you with his legs. He's watched the Memphis Tigers over the years and can see himself playing for the hometown team. Who are his favorite Tigers players of all-time?

" It would probably be Anthony Miller because he was so electric or Brady White because he was a winner," Carter told TigerSportsreport.

