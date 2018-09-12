With the help from Pro Football Focus, we took a closer look at the Georgia State Offense.

As you can tell from the chart, Georgia State's sweet spot is their medium passing game to the right. They grade out at 92.1 when passing to the right for 10-20 yards.



Their next sweet spot is between the numbers from 0-10 yards grading out at 75.6.



They definitely favor the short to medium passes between the numbers and right side of the field going 24-of-30 for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns in these areas.



They've only thrown eight times to the left side. Quarterback Dan Ellington is 35-of-56 for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.



Under Presser

Getting pressure on the Georgia State quarterback will the key in this game. Georgia State quarterback completion percentage is 70.3% when there's no pressure. It drops way down to 47.4% when their quarterback is pressured.



Ideally, you want the pressure coming from the Tigers Defensive Line. Why? Georgia State does well when blitzed. They have a 70% completion rate when being blitzed.

