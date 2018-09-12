A closer look at the Georgia State Offense
With the help from Pro Football Focus, we took a closer look at the Georgia State Offense.
Let's start off with their passing attack.
As you can tell from the chart, Georgia State's sweet spot is their medium passing game to the right. They grade out at 92.1 when passing to the right for 10-20 yards.
Their next sweet spot is between the numbers from 0-10 yards grading out at 75.6.
They definitely favor the short to medium passes between the numbers and right side of the field going 24-of-30 for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns in these areas.
They've only thrown eight times to the left side. Quarterback Dan Ellington is 35-of-56 for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.
Under Presser
Getting pressure on the Georgia State quarterback will the key in this game. Georgia State quarterback completion percentage is 70.3% when there's no pressure. It drops way down to 47.4% when their quarterback is pressured.
Ideally, you want the pressure coming from the Tigers Defensive Line. Why? Georgia State does well when blitzed. They have a 70% completion rate when being blitzed.
Ground Attack
Their best rushing attack is their quarterback Dan Ellington. He's their leading passer and rusher. He has 107 rushing yards on the season.
Where do the run? Let's take a look at the numbers.
When Ellington doesn't keep the ball for himself, the bulk of Georgia State's rushing goes to the left outside edge. Out of their 69 rushing attempts this year, 13 of them were to the left outside edge for 61 yards.
Their next most productive spot is inside the Left Guard and Center. They have 12 rushes for 43 yards running this direction.
Overall
Georgia State ranks 108th in total offense averaging 332 yards per game. They rank 119th in scoring offense with a15.5 points per game average.