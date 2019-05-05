A fight to the finish
The Memphis Tigers currently have the 10th best class in the 2019 Rivals recruiting ranking. They have 5-star Center James Wiseman (currently ranked 3rd in the nation by Rivals), 4-star Small Forwa...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news