The Cincinnati Bearcats come into the 2020 college football season looking for revenge after falling short of the AAC crown after losing to Memphis in back to back games. However, as 2020 rolls around for the Bearcats, the future is bright for Coach Fickell's team.

Despite returning five starters from last season, the offense will once again turn over the reigns to the standout quarterback, Desmond Ridder. Ridder started all but one game during the 2019 season but was plagued by minor injuries throughout the entire season that cost him in the stat column. With that being said, Ridder was named the 2018 AAC Rookie of the year, and with that comes very high expectations for Ridder in the new year.

On defense, the Bearcats weren't as dominant in 2019 as the high powered offense, however, with ten returning starters, the expectations are sky-high for the defensive unit heading into a new season. Last season, Cincinnati finished 24th in the country in scoring defense and 40th in total defense. One of the biggest question marks left over from the 2019 season is how will the linebacker core replace two all-league standout players in Bryan Wright and Perry Young. The lone returning linebacker is senior Darrian Beavers.

Despite the losses at the linebacker position, the Bearcats return one of the best secondary units in the AAC. Led by All-AAC corner, Ahmad Gardner, and junior safety Ja'von Hicks, who led the Bearcats with five interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 2019. Senior corner Coby Bryant, sophomore corner Arquon Bush, and safety Darrick Forest also return, making this secondary one of the best in school history.

Cincinnati will open their season on September 3rd as they welcome Austin Peay to Nippert Stadium for a Thursday night showdown.

Memphis will travel to Nippert Stadium on Halloween for a highly anticipated rematch of the 2019 AAC Championship game.