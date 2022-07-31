A look at the OOC schedule

The University of Memphis has released it’s non conference schedule. Penny Hardaway is preparing for his 5th season as Memphis Basketball Head Coach with experienced veterans to challenge another run at the NCAA Tournament. 2022-2023 season has some interesting opponents.

The season will start with exhibition games against Christian Brothers University and Lane College. CBU will be kicking it off beginning October 23rd. It will be the first glimpse of the new roster. Playing Christian Brothers University has been a tradition, as the Tigers will try different lineups in this match-up to see where they stand as a team. Memphis will be working on chemistry in this match-up. Lane College will be the final exhibition game October 30th.



Former Memphis Tiger legend Andre Turner will lead his mighty dragons into the FedEx Forum for his second season. The Dragons will be the final test as Memphis schedule gets tougher.

Memphis will hit the road in November as they play Vanderbilt University. The Commodores have been trying to get things right in Nashville. Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse has been learning the college game the same way Hardaway did. It’s a journey to get things on track building a winning program. Last season the Commodores were led by Scottie Pippen Jr. where they went 19-17. It was a disappointing season that has made coach Stackhouse rebuild the program with better talent. Vanderbilt recruiting has been picking up lately the incoming freshman class is very talented.

