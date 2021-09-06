“Man, it just feels great to do something resembling normal”.

I heard (and said) that phrase no less than a dozen times on Saturday.

Yes, Brandon Thomas ran for 147 yards in his Memphis debut.

Yes, Seth Henigan took the field as a true freshman in an opening game- something that has never happened before in University of Memphis football history.

Yes, the Tigers put their foot on the gas and cruised to a 42-17 win.

But while all of that was great, the greatest part was the feeling of normalcy- if only for a few hours on a Saturday in September.

You see, a Saturday in September were, like so many other things yanked from us last year. The tragedy of the past year and a half certainly are more important. But sports is and always will be something that acts as an escape.

An escape from a seemingly endless barrage of bad news.

An escape from the horrors of the continuing loss of life from a pandemic that has now entered its optional phase among adults (for the most part).

An escape from the painful & divisive rhetoric that seems to grow louder every day.

So while to some a large group (outside) seems like a bad idea, for others it represents hope. Hope that someday, the pandemic will be behind us and masks will be a thing of the past. From the football perspective there is always hope with week 1. Everyone is undefeated. Every team has their best roster in a long time. Everyone thinks that this is the year.

Many of those hopes came crashing down for teams and fans. But what didn’t fall apart was the feeling of normalcy- even if for a few hours on a Saturday in September.



Walking along Tiger Lane and even the press box, you got the sense that while uneasy, Saturday felt as normal as scanners failing to count attendance.

Here’s to the next step to normalcy on a Saturday in September.