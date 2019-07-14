Memphis, Tennessee

Head Coach of the Memphis Tigers, Daron Schoenrock joined the podcast early on Friday morning to talk about his Tigers baseball team.

Coach Schoenrock talked about the 2019 and looked ahead to the 2020 baseball season.

Coach Rock and I also talked about the star freshman Hunter Goodman who was a massive clutch player for the Tigers with 67 RBI's.

Coach Rock even talked about a brand new baseball camp ( Sandlot 901) that is starting up in the Memphis area. Sandlot 901 will likely prove to be a massive help for Coach Rock and his staff in recruiting as this program prepares for the future.

As the 2020 baseball approaches Memphis fans will likely have a brand new hope with the new faces that will wear the blue and the grey.

https://soundcloud.com/itchavishow/coach-rock-interview