AAC Announces 2020 Football Award Winners
The American Athletic Conference announced their yearly awards for 2020 this morning and there's a few familiar faces on the list for Tiger fans.
Making the All-Conference 1st Team is Memphis Wide Receiver Calvin Austin III and Defensive lineman O'Bryan Goodson.
Making the 2nd Team was Safety Quindell Johnson.
Making the Honorable Mention was Tight End Sean Dykes and Defensive lineman Morris Joseph.
Austin finished the regular season 3rd in the AAC with 102.5 receiving yards average per game. He had 60 catches for 1,025 yards and 10 touchdowns.