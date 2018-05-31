The American Athletic Conference has announced a number of kickoff times and television designations for the 2018 football season.

Here's the Memphis games that were selected (* = Conference game)

Saturday, September 1st- Mercer at Memphis 7 p.m. ESPN3

Saturday, September 8th- Memphis at Navy * 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Friday ,September 14- Georgia State at Memphis 7 p.m. ESPN

Friday, September 28- Memphis at Tulane * 8 p.m. ESPN

Friday, November 16- Memphis at SMU * 9 p.m. ESPN2

Most of the remaining start times and television designations for the 2018 season will be made on a weekly basis through the season as part of the conference’s 12-day selection process.