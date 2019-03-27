Last week SportsBusinessDaily reported that the AAC and ESPN have agreed to a 12-year $1 billion agreement.

Today, the American Conference officially announced the deal that will begin in 2020.

What's new in this deal that wasn't a part of the old deal beside more money? More exposure.

Let's take a look at football.

There will be a minimum of 40 regular-season telecasts per season on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, including at least 20 across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The old deal had a 26 game minimum.

There will be a similar number of Thursday and Friday contests. The AAC Championship game will be televised each year on ESPN or ABC.

Basketball will also see an increase in exposure going from a minimum of 32 games on television to a minimum of 65 regular-season games per season on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, with at least 25 on ESPN or ESPN2.

Complete annual coverage of the conference tournament across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, including the championship game on ESPN.

Women's basketball will have a minimum of 13 regular-season games per season on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, with a minimum of five on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Conference Tournament Semifinals on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and the Conference Final on ESPN or ESPN2.

ESPN+ will show more than 11,000 events during the term of the agreement, including football, men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sport contests.

ESPN+ will cost $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

How will ESPN determine which games go on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPN+?

ESPN senior executive Burke Magnus said, "I think it'll work in football and basketball generally the way it's always worked, which is we tend to focus on teams that are relevant to the National Championship CFP picture and bowl picture on the primary networks. And there will be appearances, guidelines and that kind of thing that will be at play, but typically it will work the way it always works, which is we'll tend to focus on the most relevant competitions on the primary networks between the teams that are performing at the highest level."

There's was some rumblings about having to pay for ESPN+ but the end result is a lot more exposure for the league. Fans will be able to watch more games on TV and that isn't a bad thing.

