News about the 2020 AAC season started to trickle out today with the American Conference expected to remain at eight conference games and allow the schools to schedule up to 4 out of conference games.

A person with knowledge of the discussions, not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to TigerSportsReport that this is the plan and direction that the AAC is going.

The official announcement is expected early next week.

Memphis' season opener is Sept. 5 against Arkansas State at the Liberty Bowl. Their Sept. 12 game against Purdue has been cancelled.

Sources have told TigerSportsReport that Memphis would be interested in replacing Purdue. Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and TCU all have openings on Sept 12 and Memphis could be an option if the Big 12 decides to allow more than 1 out of conference game for the 2020 season.

That decision is expected Monday.

Memphis doesn't need to replace the Purdue game. They could use that week as a bye week. There next game would be against Houston on the 19th. That two week break could be useful especially if anyone on the team tested positive for COVID after the Arkansas State game. The two week bye would turn into a two week quarantine.

Other teams that could use a 9/12 opponent include BYU and Liberty.



