The American Athletic Conference held it’s annual Media Day Clambake today. There was good eating for all and we got a chance to ask various players, coaches and media members under the shield of anonymity what their thoughts were of the upcoming season.

The favorites-

Memphis was the overwhelming favorite to win the West from the people we talked to. One AAC West coach said, "Memphis will be the favorites but it won't be easy for them."

UCF were the favorites to win the East but there's concern about the quarterback. One AAC East player said, "Derriel Mack being injured changes things."

The dark horse's-

In the East the team that was picked to unseat UCF was Cincinnati. The Bearcats were nearly a unanimous choic as the team to win the East if it wasn't UCF.

Houston was the team we heard over and over again as the team to watch in the West.