AAC Preseason Media Poll
The AAC released the preseason Media Poll this morning at the AAC Media Day.
Memphis was picked to win the West for the 2nd straight year with 171 points, 23 first place votes. UCF was picked to win the East with 175 points, 25 first place votes.
UCF was picked to beat Memphis in the AAC Championship.
#Memphis picked to win the West, #UCF in the East. Here’s the AAC Preseason Media Poll pic.twitter.com/ToNtHNhsbn— Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) July 24, 2018
All-Time Preseason Media Polls
2017
American Championship
Team Points
USF 26
Houston 2
Memphis 1
Navy 1
East Division
Team Points
1. USF (30) 169
2. UCF 126
3. Temple 119
4. Cincinnati 100
5. ECU 63
6. UConn 42
West Division
Team Points
1. Memphis (22) 169
2. Houston (6) 137
3. Navy (1) 128
4. Tulsa (1) 102
5. SMU 64
6. Tulane 30
2016
American Championship
Team Points
Houston 27
USF 2
Temple 1
East Division
Team Points
1. USF (15) 164
2. Temple (9) 144
3. Cincinnati (6) 130
4. UConn 89
5. ECU 55
6. UCF 48
West Division
Team Points
1. Houston (30) 180
2. Navy 128
3. Memphis 124
4. Tulsa 92
5. SMU 65
6. Tulane 41
2015
American Championship
Team Points
Cincinnati 22
Memphis 5
Houston 2
UCF 1
East Division
Team Points
1. Cincinnati (29) 179
2. UCF (1) 135
3. Temple 116
4. ECU 105
5. USF 53
6. UConn 42
West Division
Team Points
1. Memphis (13) 153
2. Houston (10) 149
3. Navy (7) 148
4. Tulane 74
5. SMU 59
6. Tulsa 47
2014
Team Points
1. Cincinnati (17) 311
2. UCF (7) 296
3. Houston (6) 268
4. ECU 262
5. SMU 158
6. USF 157
7. Memphis 133
8. Temple 105
9. UConn 98
Tulane 98
11. Tulsa 94
2013
Team Points
1. Louisville (28) 298
2. Cincinnati (2) 257
3. Rutgers 240
4. UCF 210
5. USF 155
6. Houston 134
7. UConn 131
8. SMU 118
9. Temple 60
10. Memphis 47