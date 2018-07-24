Ticker
AAC Preseason Media Poll

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The AAC released the preseason Media Poll this morning at the AAC Media Day.

Memphis was picked to win the West for the 2nd straight year with 171 points, 23 first place votes. UCF was picked to win the East with 175 points, 25 first place votes.

UCF was picked to beat Memphis in the AAC Championship.


All-Time Preseason Media Polls


2017

American Championship

Team Points

USF 26

Houston 2

Memphis 1

Navy 1

East Division

Team Points

1. USF (30) 169

2. UCF 126

3. Temple 119

4. Cincinnati 100

5. ECU 63

6. UConn 42

West Division

Team Points

1. Memphis (22) 169

2. Houston (6) 137

3. Navy (1) 128

4. Tulsa (1) 102

5. SMU 64

6. Tulane 30



2016

American Championship

Team Points

Houston 27

USF 2

Temple 1

East Division

Team Points

1. USF (15) 164

2. Temple (9) 144

3. Cincinnati (6) 130

4. UConn 89

5. ECU 55

6. UCF 48

West Division

Team Points

1. Houston (30) 180

2. Navy 128

3. Memphis 124

4. Tulsa 92

5. SMU 65

6. Tulane 41


2015

American Championship

Team Points

Cincinnati 22

Memphis 5

Houston 2

UCF 1

East Division

Team Points

1. Cincinnati (29) 179

2. UCF (1) 135

3. Temple 116

4. ECU 105

5. USF 53

6. UConn 42

West Division

Team Points

1. Memphis (13) 153

2. Houston (10) 149

3. Navy (7) 148

4. Tulane 74

5. SMU 59

6. Tulsa 47



2014

Team Points

1. Cincinnati (17) 311

2. UCF (7) 296

3. Houston (6) 268

4. ECU 262

5. SMU 158

6. USF 157

7. Memphis 133

8. Temple 105

9. UConn 98

Tulane 98

11. Tulsa 94


2013

Team Points

1. Louisville (28) 298

2. Cincinnati (2) 257

3. Rutgers 240

4. UCF 210

5. USF 155

6. Houston 134

7. UConn 131

8. SMU 118

9. Temple 60

10. Memphis 47

