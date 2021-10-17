AAC Round up - Week 7 (October 16)

Going to Cincinnati is a tall challenge for any team these days. A team with their start quarterback out with a true freshman taking the snaps is...well probably going to end badly. And badly is exactly how it ended. The Bearcats jumped out to a 28-0 lead and led 35-7 at the half. The second half just brought more of everything as the Bearcats were led by Jerome Ford's 189 yards and 4 touchdowns. Desmond Ridder added 140 yards passing and another TD. This one was never in doubt as the 3rd ranked Cincinnati Bearcats continued their dismantling of the rest of the AAC.

The game of the week in the AAC featured two sub-.500 teams. The Golden Hurricane invaded Tampa looking for their 3rd win of the season, as the homestanding South Florida Bulls were looking for win number 2. Something really neat happened, as one helluva game broke out. The Bulls used big plays and a ball hawking defense to open a 24-10 first half lead. Tulsa chipped away and trailed 24-20 going into the half.

The second half had USF getting a third quarter TD to take an 11 point lead into the 4th quarter, but the Golden Hurricane scored 2 4th quarter touchdowns to score the road win and move to 3-4 on the season. Tulsa was led by quarterback David Brinn's 266 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. Timmy McClain had 148 yards passing and 25 yards rushing including a rushing touchdown to pace the Bulls who fell to 1-5.