AAC Round Up - Week 8

UCF 24 - Memphis 7

We've covered this, but tough week. The bye week could not come at a better time. Hopefully the Tigers will get healthy, wealthy, and really most importantly wise by November 6. FTR...I had Memphis going 3-1 in hell month. They went 1-3. Welp.

SMU 55 - Tulane 26

Tulane went into Dallas Thursday night looking for their 2nd win of the year. What they found was a whole bunch of SMU offense. Willie Fritz's Green Wave team just couldn't keep up with the Pony's as SMU scored early and often taking a 31-7 lead into halftime. Tulane never closed the gap with Mustang QB Tanner Moredai throwing for 427 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tulane was paced by sophomore QB Michael Pratt who passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns of his own. The 21 ranked SMU Mustangs move to 7-0 while Tulane drops to 1-6.

Cincinnati 27 - Navy 20

The number 3 ranked Bearcats found an unexpected challenge when they invaded Annapolis on Saturday. Navy jumped out quickly on the vaunted Cincinnati defense and only trailed by 3 going into the half. However, the Bearcats ultimately got their offense going with 2 third quarter TD to take a17 point lead into the 4th quarter. Navy responded with 2 4th quarter TD's but failed to convert the 2 point conversions. Cincinnati improves to 7-0 while Navy drops to 1-6.

Houston 31 - ECU 24 (OT)

I'll be honest, when I looked at the schedule last week I really didn't think this game would be interesting. Nothing against ECU, but Houston is a tough place to get a W these days. However, following a 20 minute weather delay ECU came out and gave the Cougars all they wanted. Pirates QB Halton Ahlers threw for 278 yards and 2 TD's. Meanwhile the ECU defense held the Cougars QB Clayton Tune to 169 yards and 2 TD. The problem the Pirates had was losing three fumbles, the last of which occurred in Overtime to seal the win for Houston. Houston improves to 6-1 while the Pirates drop to 3-4.

USF 34 - Temple 14

When the story of the Memphis Tigers' season is ultimately written the real WTF loss will be that October day in Philadelphia. The Owls came into Tampa and got trucked by the Bulls rushing game. USF rolled up 34 first downs to Temple's 8, and 421 yards rushing. 421! Taking a 17-7 lead into the half, the Bulls came out in the second half and ran crazy. Meanwhile the Bulls held the Owls to less than 250 yards of total offense. USF saw their record improve to 2-5 while the Owls dropped to 3-5.

Week 9 Preview