TigerSportsReport - AAC Weekly Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Michael Pratt • Tulane • Fr. • QB • Boca Raton, Fla.

Pratt led Tulane to a 35-21 win against Memphis, figuring in four touchdowns and engineering a Green Wave offense that gained 419 yards against the Tigers. Pratt completed 21 of 33 passes for a career-high 254 yards and two touchdowns, while he added two rushing touchdowns to help Tulane secure a third consecutive season at .500 or better. He completed passes to 10 different receivers.





DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jaxon Player • Tulsa • Jr. • DT • Waco, Texas

Player led a Tulsa defense that held Navy to 153 yards of total offense and 126 rushing yards in a 19-6 win that clinched a spot for the Golden Hurricane in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Player registered a game- nd career-high 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and added 2.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss as the Golden Hurricane kept the Midshipmen out of the end zone to end Navy’s streak of 17 consecutive wins on Senior Day.





SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Zack Long • Tulsa • Sr. • K • Pacific, Mo.

Long accounted for 13 of Tulsa’s 19 points in the Golden Hurricane’s 19-6 win at Navy which clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Long hit a career-long 48-yard field goal to stake Tulsa to an early lead and he went on to split the uprights from 25, 37 and 36 yards. He made two field goals in the fourth quarter to effectively put the game away.





HONOR ROLL

Calvin Austin III • Memphis • Jr. • WR

Had five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 loss at Tulane. Registered his third consecutive 100-yard game.





Quindell Johnson • Memphis • So. • DB

Had six tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 35-21 loss at Tulane. Had an interception for the second consecutive game.





Diego Fagot • Navy • Jr. • LB

Had six tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 19-6 loss to Tulsa.





Cameron Sample • Tulane • Sr. • DE

Had three solo tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in a 35-21 win against Memphis. Sealed the win with a fourth-down sack late in the fourth quarter.





Lachlan Wilson • Tulsa • Fr. • P

Averaged 41.8 yards on four punts, dropping two inside the 20-yard line to help Tulsa win the field position battle in a 19-6 win at Navy. Also had a 22-yard gain on a fake punt.