Here's the thing, Saturday's loss for Memphis was heartbreaking and frustrating at the same time. There's absolutely nobody arguing that fact. However, there is still so much football to be played this season, and, like last season this, Memphis team is ready to take on the entire world to show that last season was no fluke. This team showed that Memphis grit and grind on Saturday after falling behind 24-3 early in the first half before storming back to cut the lead to 24-20 before heading to intermission.

In the second half, the Tigers fought like heck and came up just short of a victory, which in all honesty, is what this young team needs to mature. Memphis now faces a crucial bye week before a highly anticipated matchup with UCF.

During this bye week, the Tigers need to do a self-assessment and find the core of what makes this team who it is on each game day. Now is not the time to drown in self-pity. Now is the time to rise from the ashes and show the entire world what Memphis football is all about. This team has already overcome so much this season, from a Covid-19 outbreak on the team to go a month without playing a game. Overall, Memphis fans should be happy with how this team played on Saturday and should be excited for the remainder of the season.

Now on to the UCF game, the Tigers need to remain focused on the bigger picture during their preparation during this bye week. Next Saturday, the 17th, is a massive game for both UCF and Memphis.

With both teams coming into the game with one loss, the game between the two is essentially an elimination game for any hope to compete for an AAC crown. Not only will this be one of the most anticipated AAC matchups of the season, but it will also likely go down as one of the best games of the year.

With everything at stake, the Tigers don't have time for negativity or naysayers. The time is now for this city to rally around this program and spread positive energy to this program. We're in the middle of a program defining moment, as the Tigers look to bounce back against UCF after a full two weeks of full strength practices and scrimmages.