TigerSportsReport

Penny Hardaway got his first commitment of the 2020 class in JUCO Ahmad Rand . Rand, 6-foot-8 has been a force in the JUCO ranks as he led all junior college players in blocks per game the past two years.

With the expectation of Precious Achiuwa leaving for the NBA, Rand is a much needed pick up for the Tigers.



Coach Hardaway mentioned he expected to sign at least three players in this class. All eyes will be on highly sought after Guard Jalen Green and Forward Greg Brown.

