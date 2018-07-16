The Tigers fans are getting used to hearing Memphis players named to watch lists in recent years and this year is no different.

Juniors Tony Pollard and Darrell Henderson were both named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

Linebacker Curtis Akins was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. Akins led Memphis in total tackles last year with 88.

Henderson led the team is rushing with 1,154 yards and set a single season school record with a 8.9 yards per carry.

Pollard is a beast at kick off return. He returned 4 kick offs for touchdowns last year and has 6 in his Memphis career.

