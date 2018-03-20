4* Point Guard Alex Lomax was granted his release from his letter of intent from Wichita State today.

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall was all class talking about Lomax and his release in a statement.

"I have a lot of respect for Alex Lomax and his family. When they chose Wichita State in the fall, over several other very nice offers, my staff and I were honored. Obviously, we take commitments to the Shocker program very seriously, but this is a very unique situation where a young man's mentor and coach since the fifth grade has become a Division I head coach. Allowing him out of his NLOI without any kind of penalty is the right thing to do at this time."

This paves the way for Lomax to join new Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.





