With the 709th pick in the 24th round, the Kansas City Royals selected senior, Alex Smith. The lefty makes the second Tigers pitcher taken by the Kansas City Royals, last year Royals selected Jonathan Bowlan in the second round of the draft in 2018.

Memphis has now had a player drafted in every draft since the 2010 season.

Smith tallied an impressive 5.35 career ERA in 68 appearances, with 74 strikeouts as a Memphis Tiger.

Smith posted a 4.81 ERA his senior year with 36 strikeouts, Including 9.1 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts to close out the last five games of the season.