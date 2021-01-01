Amarr Knox talks Memphis commitment
Point Guard is a position of need for the Tigers and Penny Hardaway picked up his 2nd commitment at the position for the 2022 class. Barlett point guard Amarr Knox made his choice known when he twe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news