American Athletic Conference Announces Men’s Basketball Honors

The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball award winners and all-conference teams for the 2021-22 season ahead of the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held March 10-13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The selections were made by the league’s 11 head coaches.





SMU senior guard Kendric Davis was named The American’s Player of the Year, while Houston’s Kelvin Sampson has been honored as the league’s Coach of the Year.





Memphis’ Jalen Duren was unanimously selected as the league’s Freshman of the Year. Wichita State senior guard Dexter Dennis was named the Defensive Player of the Year, while his teammate, freshman guard Ricky Council IV, was selected as the Sixth Man of the Year.





The Most Improved Player of the Year award went to Tulane sophomore forward Kevin Cross, while Tulsa senior guard Darien Jackson was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.





Davis leads The American in scoring at 19.5 points per game, which ranks sixth on The American’s single-season chart, and is third in the league with 4.6 assists per contest. He is the first American Athletic Conference player to lead the league in scoring in back-to-back years since Houston’s Rob Gray in 2017 and 2018. Davis is the third SMU player to be named as The American’s Player of the Year, joining two-time winner Nic Moore (2015, 2016) and Semi Ojeyele (2017).





Sampson, who was previously named as American Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019, becomes the first three-time winner of the award. Despite the loss of two key players to season-ending injuries, Sampson led Houston to a 26-5 regular-season record, a 15-3 mark in league play and the Cougars’ second American Athletic Conference regular-season championship.





Duren is the third consecutive Memphis player to be named as The American Freshman of the Year and is the sixth Tigers player to earn the honor in the league’s nine-year history. Duren leads the conference with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while also contributing 11.9 points per game.





Council averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as the Shockers’ top bench player. Dennis routinely guarded the opposing team’s best player and had 23 steals and 24 blocks.





Cross averaged 13.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds in the regular season after averaging 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last year. He is one of three players to average in double figures for Tulane, which earned a first-round bye in the American Championship after being projected to finish ninth in the league’s preseason poll.





Jackson is an intern at Greenwood Rising, a world-class history center which honors the icons of Black Wall Street and memorializes the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. He has also taken part in multiple Unity Walks from the University of Tulsa’s campus to the Greenwood District. Jackson has helped with Tulsa PLAYS, helping underprivileged youths

get involved with athletics and exercise.





Davis was the only unanimous selection to the All-Conference First Team and the only repeat selection from last season, He and Duren were joined on the first team by Tulane freshman guard Jalen Cook and a pair of Houston graduate students, forward Josh Carlton and forward Fabian White Jr.





The All-Conference Second Team is comprised of East Carolina sophomore guard Tristen Newton, Houston senior guard Kyler Edwards, Memphis senior forward DeAndre Williams, SMU senior forward Marcus Weathers, Temple sophomore guard Damian Dunn and Tulane sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes.





Cross was selected to the All-Conference Third Team, along with UCF junior guard Darin Green Jr, Cincinnati senior guard David DeJulius, Houston sophomore guard Jamal Shead and Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne.









2021-22 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Honors





Player of the Year

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU





Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson, Houston





Defensive Player of the Year

Dexter Dennis, Jr., G, Wichita State





Freshman of the Year

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis*





Sixth Man of the Year

Ricky Council IV, Fr., G, Wichita State





Most Improved Player of the Year

Kevin Cross, So., F, Tulane





Sportsmanship Award

Darien Jackson, Sr., G, Tulsa





All-Conference First Team

Josh Carlton, Gr., F, Houston

Fabian White Jr, Gr., F, Houston

Jalen Duren, Fr., C, Memphis

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU*

Jalen Cook, Fr., G, Tulane





All-Conference Second Team

Tristen Newton, So., G, East Carolina

Kyler Edwards, Sr., G, Houston

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Marcus Weathers, Sr., F, SMU

Damian Dunn, So., G, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane





All-Conference Third Team

Darin Green Jr, Jr., G, UCF

David DeJulius, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Jamal Shead, So., G, Houston

Kevin Cross, So., F, Tulane

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State





All-Freshman Team

Darius Johnson, G, UCF

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis*

Josh Minott, F, Memphis

Zach Hicks, G, Temple

Jahlil White, G, Temple