The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly men’s basketball honors for the fifth week of the regular season and Memphis F David Jones wins the AAC Player of the Week.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

David Jones, Sr., F, Memphis

Jones helped lead the Tigers to two road victories by averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals. He recorded 23 points and eight rebounds at VCU on Wednesday before dropping 29 points at then-No. 21 Texas A&M on Sunday.





FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Zion Stanford, G, Temple

Stanford averaged 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in two wins for the Owls, including a 16-point, 7-rebound performance against Albany in Brooklyn on Sunday.





HONOR ROLL

Ezra Ausar, So., F, East Carolina

Ausar averaged 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in two Pirate contests last week.





Vladislav Goldin, Jr., C, Florida Atlantic

Goldin recorded 23 points and four rebounds against then-No. 20 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic in New York on Tuesday night.





Selton Miguel, Sr., G, South Florida

Miguel scored 20 points and four rebounds as the Bulls defeated Florida State in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday.





Jordan Riley, Jr., G, Temple

Riley averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two games for the Owls.





Carlton Linguard Jr, R-Sr., C, UTSA

Linguard recorded 21 points and seven rebounds as the Roadrunners defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith.







