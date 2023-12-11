American Athletic Conference Announces Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards
The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly men’s basketball honors for the fifth week of the regular season and Memphis F David Jones wins the AAC Player of the Week.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
David Jones, Sr., F, Memphis
Jones helped lead the Tigers to two road victories by averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals. He recorded 23 points and eight rebounds at VCU on Wednesday before dropping 29 points at then-No. 21 Texas A&M on Sunday.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
Zion Stanford, G, Temple
Stanford averaged 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in two wins for the Owls, including a 16-point, 7-rebound performance against Albany in Brooklyn on Sunday.
HONOR ROLL
Ezra Ausar, So., F, East Carolina
Ausar averaged 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in two Pirate contests last week.
Vladislav Goldin, Jr., C, Florida Atlantic
Goldin recorded 23 points and four rebounds against then-No. 20 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic in New York on Tuesday night.
Selton Miguel, Sr., G, South Florida
Miguel scored 20 points and four rebounds as the Bulls defeated Florida State in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday.
Jordan Riley, Jr., G, Temple
Riley averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two games for the Owls.
Carlton Linguard Jr, R-Sr., C, UTSA
Linguard recorded 21 points and seven rebounds as the Roadrunners defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith.
