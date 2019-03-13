Memphis, Tennessee





The AAC tournament returns to the Bluff City for the second time in league history, with the first day of the tournament beginning on Thursday. This will be the final year before moving the AAC Tournament to its new home in FT. Worth, Texas. Where the AAC Tournament will be played in the brand new Dickies Arena starting in 2020 and running through 2022. The reason for the move is the conference is transitioning from the headquarters in Rhode Island to the great state of Texas.





The 2019 AAC Tournament is one of the deepest the league has ever seen, with at least four teams likely to make the NCAA Tournament and a fifth very likely to make a run at it. Coming into this Tournament the expectations by the fans is to witness a true March Madness moment, the AAC through the years has been one of the most underrated conference tournaments that happen in the month of March. The conference is out to prove that wrong this year with four teams at least making the NCAA Tournament with a possibility for a 5th team pending what happens this weekend.





The action will get heated up on Thursday with four great games that are bound to start the week with a massive bang.





First session:





First Game-





The 8th seeded South Florida Bulls will take on the 9th seeded UCONN Huskies. The winner of the game will advance to play the Houston Cougars on Friday at 11:00 A.M. Game one of the AAC Tournament will tip-off at noon on ESPNU.





Second game-





The game of the day will see the 5thseed Memphis Tigers take on the 12th seed Tulane Green Wave. That game will tip-off around 2:00 on ESPNU, with the winner advancing to play the 4thseed UCF Knights on Friday around 1:00.





Second session:





Third game –





The third game of the day will see the 7th seed in Tulsa take on the 10th seed in SMU. That game will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. on ESPNU the winner of that game will advance to play the two seeded Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday night at 6:00 P.M.





Fourth game-





The final game of the day on Thursday will be between the 6th seed Wichita State and the 11th ECU Pirates. That game will begin around 9:00 P.M. on ESPNU. The winner of that game will advance to play the 4thseeded Temple Owls on Friday night around 8:00.





Coming into the AAC Tournament the clear-cut favorite to win the tournament would be the Houston Cougars, but as March has taught us crazier things can and have happened.





Teams to watch our, for that would have to win four games in four days would between the Memphis Tigers and Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. These two teams have shown great promise down the stretch including an amazing game between the two last Saturday when the Tigers won 66-63 in an instant thriller.





This tournament is bound to be filled with heart-stopping action, and an overall showcase of the AAC and how far the conference has come. Whoever makes it out of this tournament as the champion would have accomplished something amazing. Sit back and enjoy the amazing basketball you’re about to witness in Memphis.



