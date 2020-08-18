Although it seems like we're a lifetime away, kickoff between the Tigers and Red Wolves is officially three weeks away. Arkansas State and Memphis have a long-standing rivalry with 57 meetings between the two programs with the latest matchup coming back in 2013. However, things have changed, since that day, both programs have catapulted to the top of their respected conferences.

Arkansas State comes into the game with Memphis looking to pick up exactly where they left off from last season. The Red Wolves finished the 2019 season, 8-5 overall, with an impressive 5-3 Sun Belt record, included in that was a 34-26 win over FIU in the Camelia Bowl.

On paper, this team is looking to be one of Head Coach, Blake Anderson's best teams since taking over Arkansas State in December of 2013.

Led by nine returning starters on offense, the Red Wolves are poised to have a breakout year in 2020.

The Red Wolves will likely run a two-quarterback system with Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher. Last season Logan Bonner threw for ten touchdowns in only four games after being sidelined with a hand injury. Once Bonner went out, Logan Hatcher stepped up to have a massive year throwing for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Despite losing Omar Bayless and Kirk Merritt, the Red Wolves are still dangerous at the wideout position, with Jonathan Adams Jr., and Dahu Green leading the charge. The offensive line remains intact for Arkansas State with native Memphian and starting center, Jacob Still leading the charge.

On defense, Arkansas State will look to improve after finishing last season within the bottom half of college football.

Special teams, on the other hand, is turning out to be one of the most reliable in the Sun Belt Conference. Led by all Sun Belt kicker, Blake Grupe, who was 19-of-22 on field-goal attempts last season.

As we inch closer to kickoff between Arkansas State and Memphis, one thing is for certain the Red Wolves will come prepared and looking to play spoiler on week one. The matchup between and Memphis and Arkansas State will be an epic one and will be must-watch television for any true college football fan.