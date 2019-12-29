Dallas, Texas:

For the first time in school history, the Memphis Tigers played in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and fought like warriors against one of the elite college football programs in the country. Sure, the game ended with Penn State coming out on top 53-39, but yesterday felt more like a celebration of this program and of the city of Memphis.

As kickoff neared at AT&T Stadium, the realization started to sink in that not only would Memphis be taking the field in one of the most prestigious bowl games in the history of college football, but their fans would outnumber the Penn State contingent. To put that into perspective, on average, Penn State has 106,000 fans at every home per a 2018 article from news.psu.edu. That's nearly double the highest attendance during the 2019 season for Memphis.

The Memphis fans who made the trip to the Cotton Bowl were rowdy and represented the 901 with class and, Tiger Nation should be proud of that.

As the game got underway, it became apparent that Memphis would have their hands full with Penn State. The game started with Riley Patterson's field goal, and, from there, it was all Riley Patterson. Riley Patterson was the go-to guy for the Tigers leading the way with 18 points, and, a perfect six for six on field goals. Riley Patterson nearly scored half of the Memphis points and played a huge role in keeping the game close.

The Tigers defense also showed up and held their own for a majority of the game before eventually having their backs broken by the Penn State offense. Blake Sanchez and Chris Claybrooks led the way for the Tigers with a combined 25 tackles.

Lastly, to the Memphis faithful who questioned the Ryan Silverfield hire, this guy loves the program and on, Saturday, he proved his coaching abilities against one of the best coaches in college football. Coach Silverfield had this Memphis team prepared to go to war against one of the goliath's of college football. For his first game ever as Head Coach of the Memphis Tigers, Coach Silverfield did an amazing job at playcalling, motivating, and getting these guys ready for the biggest game in Memphis football history. Coach Silverfield is the right man to lead Memphis into the future.

Sure, the loss hurts, but in hindsight, that's a good thing for this program. This season this program was able to get a taste of success, and as the page turns over into the 2020 season, the future of Memphis football is something that fans across the 901 will enjoy for years to come.