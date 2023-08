Day 1 of training camp is finished and Head Coach Ryan Silverfield said, "Last year we didn’t do a great job of finishing games." Memphis lost 4 games by 7 points or less last year.

It was a problem in 2021 as well as they lost 4 games by 7 points or less. So what exactly is the problem?



Let's use the analytics provided by SportSource and see what areas the Tigers can improve on.