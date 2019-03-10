Analyzing the regular season
With the help of Synergy Sports, we take a look at the regular season using analytics.
Memphis ran the spot up more than any other play type in the regular season with 483 plays. They only shot 37.1% running that play. Their most successful play was in transition. They scored 629 points in transition. They shot the best in Cut with a 65.7% shooting percentage.
Let's take a look at all the plays
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|Synergy Rating
|
Spot Up
|
25.1%
|
179/483 (37.1%)
|
533
|
Average
|
Transition
|
22.5%
|
233/433 (53.8%)
|
629
|
Good
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
10.8%
|
86/208 (41.3%)
|
237
|
Very Good
|
Cut
|
10.6%
|
134/204 (65.7%)
|
324
|
Excellent
|
Off.Reb. Put Backs
|
7.2%
|
84/139 (60.4%)
|
204
|
Very Good
|
Isolation
|
5.8%
|
39/111 (35.1%)
|
124
|
Average
|
P&R Roll Man
|
5.3%
|
40/101 (39.6%)
|
110
|
Below Average
|
Post Up
|
4.8%
|
37/93 (39.8%)
|
100
|
Poor
|
Off Screen
|
4%
|
25/77 (32.5%)
|
76
|
Below Average
|
Miscellaneous
|
2.7%
|
20/51 (39.2%)
|
137
|
Good
|
Handoff
|
1.2%
|
5/23 (21.7%)
|
15
|
Poor
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart for the regular season
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|Pts Per Possessions
|Synergy Rating
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
601
|
585
|
1.027
|
Excellent
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
409
|
402
|
1.017
|
Excellent
|
Tyler Harris
|
343
|
391
|
.877
|
Average
|
Kareem Brewton
|
264
|
287
|
.92
|
Good
|
Raynere Thornton
|
229
|
245
|
.935
|
Very Good
|
Alex Lomax
|
147
|
226
|
.65
|
Poor
|
Isiah Maurice
|
167
|
192
|
.87
|
Average
|
Mike Parks Jr.
|
170
|
178
|
.955
|
Very Good
|
Antwaan Jones
|
141
|
168
|
.839
|
Average
|
Victor Enoh
|
7
|
11
|
.636
|
Poor
|
David Wingett
|
2
|
10
|
.2
|
Poor
|
Evin Olds
|
9
|
8
|
1.125
|
----