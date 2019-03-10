Ticker
Analyzing the regular season

David Butler II/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
With the help of Synergy Sports, we take a look at the regular season using analytics.

Memphis ran the spot up more than any other play type in the regular season with 483 plays. They only shot 37.1% running that play. Their most successful play was in transition. They scored 629 points in transition. They shot the best in Cut with a 65.7% shooting percentage.

Let's take a look at all the plays

How Memphis ran its offense during the Regular Season
Play Type % of time FG / % Points Synergy Rating

Spot Up

25.1%

179/483 (37.1%)

533

Average

Transition

22.5%

233/433 (53.8%)

629

Good

P&R Ball Handler

10.8%

86/208 (41.3%)

237

Very Good

Cut

10.6%

134/204 (65.7%)

324

Excellent

Off.Reb. Put Backs

7.2%

84/139 (60.4%)

204

Very Good

Isolation

5.8%

39/111 (35.1%)

124

Average

P&R Roll Man

5.3%

40/101 (39.6%)

110

Below Average

Post Up

4.8%

37/93 (39.8%)

100

Poor

Off Screen

4%

25/77 (32.5%)

76

Below Average

Miscellaneous

2.7%

20/51 (39.2%)

137

Good

Handoff

1.2%

5/23 (21.7%)

15

Poor

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart for the regular season

Tw5izgujx6gtlj539djx
Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions Pts Per Possessions Synergy Rating

Jeremiah Martin

601

585

1.027

Excellent

Kyvon Davenport

409

402

1.017

Excellent

Tyler Harris

343

391

.877

Average

Kareem Brewton

264

287

.92

Good

Raynere Thornton

229

245

.935

Very Good

Alex Lomax

147

226

.65

Poor

Isiah Maurice

167

192

.87

Average

Mike Parks Jr.

170

178

.955

Very Good

Antwaan Jones

141

168

.839

Average

Victor Enoh

7

11

.636

Poor

David Wingett

2

10

.2

Poor

Evin Olds

9

8

1.125

----
Min 10 possessions to receive Synergy rating
