The Memphis Tigers all-time receptions leader Anthony Miller was selected in the 2nd round and 51st overall by the Chicago Bears.

Miller, 5-foot-11 201 lbs., was rated the 3rd best receiver in the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper.

In 2017, Miller broke Memphis' career receptions mark (238) and his own school single-season record for receiving yards (1,462). In the past two years, Miller recorded 191 catches for 2,896 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Miller is the highest drafted Tiger since Paxton Lynch went 22nd overall in 2016.

This is the 5th straight year a Tiger was drafted in the NFL. This is the longest drafted streak since the six year streak from 1993-1998.

Chicago has drafted 7 Tigers in their history and Miller is the first Tiger since Linebacker Richard Hogans was drafted by the Bears in 1997.





