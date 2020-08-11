Following the #WeWantToPlay movement that started on Sunday night with players from across the college football, commissioners from both the American Athletic and the Sun Belt have both said, as of right now, there are no plans to cancel or delay the upcoming 2020 season.

What exactly does that mean for the Memphis Tigers? It means as of August the 11th the Tigers are only 25 days away from kicking off the 2020 season, against long time regional rival, Arkansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

Nobody knows what to expect over the next few weeks leading up to kickoff, but one thing is for certain, no matter the uncertainty surrounding college football right now, there is still hope for a 2020 Memphis football season.

Stay safe Memphis better days are right around the corner.