Memphis, Tennessee:

As the dust settles on the 2019 WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational here in Memphis, we take a look back on a very successful week here in the Bluff City. The city as a whole killed it, being the center of the world for a week the 901 should be beyond proud of how it handled being on such a big stage.

First, TPC Southwind was in spectacular shape. Many have said that they have never seen the course as pristine as it was this past week, and I could not agree more. With the extra month of prep time, the course was in the best shape its ever been.

Second, the fan support was something that many that have been coming to the Classic for many years, have never seen before. For example, on Wednesday parking lot C had sold out which usually doesn't happen until the Sunday championship round. On top of the thousands of fans that made there way through the gates, millions in revenue poured into the city.

Lastly, it was nice to have the city of Memphis on such a worldwide stage. Memphis is a city who deserved to have a positive spotlight on it for a whole week. Any Memphian will agree, this city has been through hell and back in its 200 years of existence but also has had a long-standing history of being great. From the mouth-watering barbeque to the smooth sounding Blues it was nice to have a week these great things to the rest of the world.

With the long term deal between FedEx and the PGA, the World Golf Championship will call the city of Memphis home for the foreseeable future. As next years looms, this event will only get bigger as the years go by. The city of Memphis will have a yearly big-time event to get excited about with it only getting better with age.