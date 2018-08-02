Memphis senior linebacker Curtis Akins is coming into the season ready to take more of a leadership role this year with the departure of Genard Avery.

"I'm one of the most vocal leaders on the team. The loss of Genard hurts but we have some young guys that are ready to shine and we have Jackson Dillon back," Avery told TigerSportsReport.



"Last season was a great season but we fell short but I feel like we have a great group of guys that are more confident this year."

Akins led Memphis in total tackles last year with 88.

The 2nd team All-ACC preseason (Phill Steele) goes against some great talent in practice. Running back Darrell Henderson, Patrick Taylor, and Tony Pollard keeps him on his toes.

Which running backs is the most difficult to take down?

"I'd say Pollard. He's so shifty. But Henderson and Taylor will hit you so they are hard to tackle as well."

There's a bunch of teams in the AAC that you have to play disciplined to play but the one unique test is Navy.

"You really got to be disciplined to play Navy. You need to win the turnover battle too."

There are times that Akins will have to cover a receiver. Which Memphis receiver is the most challenging for Akins?

"Pollard or Machane Slade. They're tough."

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell was a receiver in college, does Akins think he could cover Norvell?

"Absolutely (Laughing), Absolutely."

Curtis Akins and the Tigers defense will start their first practice tomorrow and they'll get ready to finish what they couldn't quite finish last year. Win the conference title.





