



The University of Memphis will face one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation in coach Penny Hardaway's first season in 2018-19 against preseason Top 10 Tennessee, Elite Eight participant Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, a possible game against defending national champion Villanova, LSU, UAB and South Dakota State, which has played in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Eight of the Tigers' 13 non-conference games are against 2018 postseason teams, including a possibility of five versus NCAA Tournament teams in Tennessee, Texas Tech, South Dakota State, Villanova, Florida State and Charleston. Oklahoma State and LSU played in the NIT while Canisius appeared in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Tigers open the loaded AdvoCare Invitational over the Thanksgiving holiday in Orlando against Oklahoma State on Nov. 22 while playing either Villanova or Canisius on Nov. 23 and either Florida State, LSU, College of Charleston or UAB on Nov. 25. Hardaway played his first six NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic from 1993-94 to 1998-99 where he helped lead the Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals and played in three All-Star games, twice being named All-NBA first-team.

Memphis opens the regular season of the Hardaway era on Nov. 6 against Tennessee Tech after playing exhibition games against LeMoyne-Owen and Christian Brothers University. Tennessee Tech finished 19-14 a year ago. The Tigers hold a 28-24 series advantage over Tech, including a 92-59 win during the 2009-10 season, the last meeting between the schools.

Memphis plays its first road game of the season at LSU on Nov. 13 as LSU went 18-15, reaching the NIT second round. Memphis plays host to Yale on Nov. 17 as the Bulldogs went 16-15, finishing third in the Ivy League.

An interesting early season neutral site game against Texas Tech on Dec. 1 is featured in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame event at American Airlines Arena in Miami. Texas Tech, which finished 27-10, advanced to the Elite Eight last season, its deepest NCAA Tournament run in school history.

Other games being played in the Naismith Memorial include Miami vs. Yale, St. John's vs. Georgia Tech and North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt. Georgia Tech is led by former Memphis coach Josh Pastner.

The Tigers play host to Tennessee on Dec. 15 as the Vols won 26 games and a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and return most of their roster, including SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams. Also back is first-team All-SEC performer Admiral Schofield, who averaged 13.9 points and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds, and league co-Sixth Man of the Year Lamonte Turner. Overall, UT returns its top six scorers and Rick Barnes, reigning SEC Coach of the Year.

The Tigers play host to UAB on Dec. 8, renewing an old Conference USA rivalry. The Blazers are led by rising sophomore Zack Bryant.

Memphis begins a six-game home stand to close out non-conference play on Dec. 4 against South Dakota State, which makes its first visit to Memphis since the 1976-77 season. The Jackrabbits, who went 28-7 last season, have won three straight Summit League titles and appeared in three straight NCAA Tournaments and five in the last seven years.

Memphis plays host to Little Rock on Dec. 19, Tennessee State on Dec. 22 and Florida A&M on Dec. 29. Little Rock is coached by former NBA player Darrell Walker, who, like Hardaway, is in his first season at his school.

Dates have not been announced for the Tigers' American Athletic Conference games. The Tigers will play an 18-game league schedule.









2018-19 Memphis Non-Conference Schedule





Oct. 25: LeMoyne-Owen (exhibition)

Nov. 2: CBU (exhibition)

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 13: at LSU

Nov. 17: Yale

Nov. 22: vs. Oklahoma State at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Nov. 23: vs. Villanova/Canisius at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Nov. 25: vs. Florida State/LSU/Charleston/UAB at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Dec. 1: vs. Texas Tech at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Miami)

Dec. 4: South Dakota State

Dec. 8: UAB

Dec. 15: Tennessee

Dec. 19: Little Rock

Dec. 22: Tennessee State

Dec. 29: Florida A&M