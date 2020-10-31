Usually, in defeat, there's some kind of positive mojo to build off of, but today just wasn't one of those days.

In a game that Memphis had to win, everything went wrong. From the offensive line not giving Brady White enough time to throw the ball to the secondary giving up big play after big play all game long. It was also frustrating for the coaching staff. On paper, this was a very winnable game for the Tigers, and for whatever reason, Memphis could not find their groove.

Starting with the offense no matter what the Tigers tried to established this game, it was shut down by the potent Cincinnati defense. The Bearcats held Memphis to negative rushing yards and only ten points. Part of the problem was the fact that the offensive line failed to contain the front seven for the Bearcats and, the other part of it was the inconstant play from Brady White. We've seen it before, the Tigers go as Brady White goes and today just wasn't his day.

On the other side of the ball, the defense failed to contain Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats offense. Cincinnati scored at will putting, up 49 points and well over 500 total yards. This was a statement win for the Bearcats. Cincinnati was a team on a mission today to make a statement to the rest of the college football world and, unfortunately, for the Tigers that statement, came in the form of a painful loss.

With the loss, Memphis falls to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-2 in AAC play.

The Tigers will return to action next Saturday as they get ready to host the USF Bulls for an early kickoff on ESPN Plus. Memphis will look to defend an undefeated home record next Saturday as well.