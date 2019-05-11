Memphis, Tennessee:

The Cincinnati Bearcats take game one of the series by a score of 7-4 over the Memphis Tigers in a sloppy rainy mess of a game.

The Bearcats jumped all over the Tigers early by getting out to a 6-0 through two innings before adding one more insurance run in the 5th inning.

Despite falling down 7-0 the Tigers fought back in the 7th inning and cut the Bearcat lead to 7-3. The Tigers then added one more run after a long four-hour rain delay.

The infamous rain delay happened in the bottom half of the 8th inning and lasted for over four hours.

With the loss, Memphis drops to 25-22 on the season and 8-9 in AAC play and will face a must-win on Saturday. The Tigers and Bearcats are set to throw out the first pitch a little after 2:00 on Saturday afternoon but with impending bad weather that start time could be pushed back.