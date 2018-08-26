It's almost that time of year Memphis fans. The college football season is nearly upon us and we at TigerSportsReport will take a look at the schedule and give you the worst-case scenario, best-case scenario, and what we'll actually think will happen this year.

Next up is the best-case scenario. Let's break down the schedule.



Sat Sept 1st vs Mercer (Win, 1-0)



Things start off slow offensively but Tigers ultimately win. Few things will become apparent during this game even though Mercer is an FCS opponent. 1. Brady White's arm strength won't be a problem. 2. Tony Pollard ties the NCAA record with his 7th return for a TD. 3. The DL finally gets some pass rushing. Tigers win big, 48-17



Sat Sept 8th @Navy (Win, 2-0)



Navy is always a hard game but the Tigers are more comfortable after getting that win last year against them. McBride's accuracy helps Memphis spread the ball around and the 2-headed monster of Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor will be big. Tigers win a close one, 31-28