{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 22:31:02 -0500') }}

Bluebloods getting involved with the No. 1 player in 2020 Jalen Green

Krysten Peek • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@KP_Rivals
Basketball contributor
Colorado Springs, Colo. - The No. 1 player in the 2020 class has had a pretty quiet recruitment considering how good of a player he is. Jalen Green makes everything on the court look so easy from monster dunks to knocking down deep threes.

Kentucky offered recently and Kansas is the only other blueblood who's in the mix at them moment. Green said one school in particular is showing a lot of love at the moment and expect to see Duke and North Carolina to get involved shortly.

Rivals.com caught up with five-star guard at the USA Basketball training camp this past weekend.

