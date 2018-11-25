Bowl projections for Memphis
As the Tigers prepare for the AAC Championship rematch, we take a look around the internet and see which bowl folks have projected Memphis to play in.
Most have Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl. The bowl payout for that bowl is $1,650,000. The Military Bowl payout is $2,066,99. The Gasparilla Bowl $1,133,735.
Fans may not want to go to Birmingham but the payout is better than the Gasparilla but Tampa is a better location than Birmingham.
Bleacher Report: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 20) vs. UAB
ESPN: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Vanderbilt or Virginia Tech
CBS Sports: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Wake Forest
Sports Illustrated: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Vanderbilt
NBC Sports: Birmingham Bowl (Dec 22) vs. Vanderbilt
SBNation: Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 18) vs. Middle Tennessee State
CFNews: Military Bowl (Dec. 31) vs Duke
CollegeSportsMadness: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Wake Forest
All these projections are based on Memphis losing to UCF in the AAC Championship.