As the Tigers prepare for the AAC Championship rematch, we take a look around the internet and see which bowl folks have projected Memphis to play in.

Most have Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl. The bowl payout for that bowl is $1,650,000. The Military Bowl payout is $2,066,99. The Gasparilla Bowl $1,133,735.

Fans may not want to go to Birmingham but the payout is better than the Gasparilla but Tampa is a better location than Birmingham.



Bleacher Report: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 20) vs. UAB

ESPN: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Vanderbilt or Virginia Tech

CBS Sports: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Wake Forest

Sports Illustrated: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Vanderbilt

NBC Sports: Birmingham Bowl (Dec 22) vs. Vanderbilt

SBNation: Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 18) vs. Middle Tennessee State

CFNews: Military Bowl (Dec. 31) vs Duke

CollegeSportsMadness: Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22) vs. Wake Forest

All these projections are based on Memphis losing to UCF in the AAC Championship.





