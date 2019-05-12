Brackston Alford recaps Memphis visit
Alcoa (TN) Offensive Lineman Brackston Alford first visited Memphis during Junior Day last month. The 6-foot-4 Tackle was offered by Memphis a couple of weeks ago and now he visited Memphis for a second time.
What did he think of Memphis?
"They are pretty awesome! The campus and football facilities are all very cool. The coaches are phenomenal and I can see myself playing there. That’s the most important thing," Alford told TigerSportsReport.
Special thanks to all the Memphis football coaches and staff for an awesome visit!! @RSilverfield @Coach_Norvell @MemphisFB @5StarPreps @CSmithScout #stripeup #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/WZ1wLedH7y— Brackston Alford (@BrackstonA) May 12, 2019
Alford's main recruiter is Offensive Line Coach Ryan Silverfield. What are Alford's thoughts on him?
"He’s an awesome guy. Even better coach. I like him."
He does have an early Top 5.
