News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-12 19:58:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Brackston Alford recaps Memphis visit

Tlgswdkjed0dnwudskzp
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Alcoa (TN) Offensive Lineman Brackston Alford first visited Memphis during Junior Day last month. The 6-foot-4 Tackle was offered by Memphis a couple of weeks ago and now he visited Memphis for a second time.

What did he think of Memphis?

"They are pretty awesome! The campus and football facilities are all very cool. The coaches are phenomenal and I can see myself playing there. That’s the most important thing," Alford told TigerSportsReport.


Alford's main recruiter is Offensive Line Coach Ryan Silverfield. What are Alford's thoughts on him?

"He’s an awesome guy. Even better coach. I like him."

He does have an early Top 5.

To view the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)


Don't have a premium subscription? Click HERE to sign up. Use promo code Tigers901 to get your first year for $9.01

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}