Alcoa (TN) Offensive Lineman Brackston Alford first visited Memphis during Junior Day last month. The 6-foot-4 Tackle was offered by Memphis a couple of weeks ago and now he visited Memphis for a second time.

What did he think of Memphis?

"They are pretty awesome! The campus and football facilities are all very cool. The coaches are phenomenal and I can see myself playing there. That’s the most important thing," Alford told TigerSportsReport.



