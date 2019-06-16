Brackston Alford talks Memphis visit
Alcoa (TN) Offensive Lineman Brackston Alford made his official visit to Memphis and came away thoroughly impressed and asked how he enjoyed the visit he simply said, "Really good!"
The 6-foot-4 three-star Tackle had visited Memphis before and spoke highly of Memphis Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield.
"He’s an awesome guy. Even better coach. I like him."
Last month Alford was down to Air Force, Memphis, Arkansas state, UAB, and Coastal Carolina.
After his official visit to Memphis he seems to be down to two schools.
