Brady White joining the Memphis staff

The Tigers all-time leading passer Brady White is set to join the staff as a graduate assistant.

White played for the Tigers from 2018-2020 and threw for 10,690 yards and 90 touchdowns. He played this past season at the USFL level with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

With freshman phenom Seth Henigan returning for his sophomore season, Memphis fans will be excited to see how much he can improve on with the experience of Brady White by his side.



Henigan threw for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He had a completion percentage of 59.8%. Look for that to improve under the guidance of White. White had a completion percentage of 62.4%.

