Brady White named as a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® presented by A. O. Smith announced their top 10 finalist and Memphis quarterback Brady White was named as one of the 10 finalist.
The 10 quarterbacks have been selected based on player performance on-and-off the field.
Top 10 Golden Arm Award Candidates:
Ian Book, Notre Dame
Joe Burrow, LSU
Jacob Eason, University of Washington
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Tyler Huntley, Utah
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Bryce Perkins, Virginia
Nate Stanley, Iowa
Zach Thomas, Appalachian State
Brady White, Memphis
Past standout winners of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® include: Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997); Carson Palmer (USC, 2002); Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003); Brady Quinn (Notre Dame, 2006); Matt Ryan (Boston College, 2007); Colt McCoy (Texas, 2009), Andrew Luck (Stanford, 2011), Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014) Connor Cook (Michigan State, 2015) Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2016) Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State 2017) and last year’s winner Gardner Minshew, II (Washington State).