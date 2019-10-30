News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 18:55:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Brady White named as a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® presented by A. O. Smith announced their top 10 finalist and Memphis quarterback Brady White was named as one of the 10 finalist.

The 10 quarterbacks have been selected based on player performance on-and-off the field.

Memphis QB Brady White
Memphis QB Brady White (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Top 10 Golden Arm Award Candidates:

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Joe Burrow, LSU

Jacob Eason, University of Washington

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Tyler Huntley, Utah

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Nate Stanley, Iowa

Zach Thomas, Appalachian State

Brady White, Memphis

Past standout winners of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® include: Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997); Carson Palmer (USC, 2002); Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003); Brady Quinn (Notre Dame, 2006); Matt Ryan (Boston College, 2007); Colt McCoy (Texas, 2009), Andrew Luck (Stanford, 2011), Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014) Connor Cook (Michigan State, 2015) Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2016) Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State 2017) and last year’s winner Gardner Minshew, II (Washington State).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}